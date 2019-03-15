UNION GROVE — A Kenosha woman is facing charges after allegedly breaking into her former employer's business and stealing money.
Christina M. Holman, 39, of the 6400 block of 37th Avenue, in Kenosha, is charged with felony burglary of a building or dwelling and misdemeanor charges of theft and attempted burglary of a building or dwelling.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine County Sheriff's Office investigator was assigned to do follow-up work regarding a suspected burglary between Aug. 24-27, at Melby Chiropractic Clinic, 1208 Main St., in Union Grove. Someone entered the business and stole $166 from the money drawer.
Owners believed it was a former employee who had entered the business with a spare key that was hidden outside. They key, the owner said, was not in an obviously place and would only be known by employees.
Holman was named as a potential suspect after employees and owners said she was fired for "poor job performance" on Jan. 28, 2018, after five years. Holman called a few weeks before the burglary about returning as a client. The owner said she could not, as there may be a conflict. The owner also said Holman was "hurting financially" and had once been given a $1,000 loan, which he forgave after she paid back $300 to $400.
A tenant living nearby reported seeing Holman and a male trying to break into the business on Sept. 17. Although initially denying it, Holman's boyfriend told investigators that she admitted to taking $166. He also said Holman may be involved in the use and trafficking of crack cocaine with a male that she may have been with on Sept. 17
GPS coordinates taken from Holman's phone allegedly place her in the location during the burglary.
As of Friday afternoon, Holman remained in custody on a $500 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.