Kenosha woman accused of stealing checks from Illinois high school, was allegedly found with multiple drugs on her

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha woman has been accused of stealing checks from an Illinois high school and was allegedly found with multiple drugs in her car.

Katherine M. Dixon, 36, of the 2200 block of 53rd Street, was charged with 26 felony counts of bail jumping, four felony counts of uttering a forgery, felony counts of fraud against financial institution between $500-$10,000, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver between 1-5 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver less than or equal to 3 grams of other schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

According to criminal complaints:

At 5:49 p.m. on Aug. 22, an officer was sent to Check Into Cash at 5201 Washington Ave. for a fraudulent check. It was advised Dixon cashed 4 checks between Aug. 11-15. She used her personal ID on the checks.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with an employee who said there were four different occasions Dixon came in and deposited checks. On Aug. 11, she provided a check from Scoville Block Number 1 in Oak Park, Illinois, listed to pay her $989.91. She was given $970.11 in cash and the check was returned as “returned, refer to maker.”

The next day she provided a check from Trinity High School in River Forest, Illinois, listed for $1,402.86. She was given $1,374.80 in cash and the check was returned as “returned, refer to maker.”

On Aug. 13, she provided another check from Scoville Block Number one for $1,230 and was given $1,205.40 in cash. The check was returned as “returned, refer to maker.” Then on Aug. 15, she provided another check from Trinity High School for $3,200 and was given $3,104 on a Green Dot Visa card. The check was returned due to being “altered/fictitious item/suspected counterfeit.”

In speaking with a representative from Trinity High School, the representative confirmed the two checks were stolen by Dixon. Scoville Block Number 1 also confirmed that the checks were stolen by Dixon.

At 5:38 p.m. on Saturday, deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Washington Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dixon and there was a front passenger as well as two children in the backseat.

The deputy asked about the marijuana and Dixon handed a small baggie with marijuana in it weighing 5.1 grams. The vehicle was then searched and inside were multiple car titles and several license plates belonging to other vehicles. There was another baggie in the center console with 2.8 grams of marijuana. A backpack was found with the following:

19 small blue pills identified as Percocet

16 blue/white pills identified as Temazepam

5 pills of MDMA weighing 3.5 grams

13 tied up baggies of cocaine weighing 2.9 grams

A digital scale with a razor blade and cocaine residue

Identification for Dixon

When asked why she gave the deputies a different name at first, she said she did not want to go to jail. She said everything in the backpack is hers and was going to the Excel Inn to sell the marijuana. When asked if she was selling everything, she said “Basically, yes.”

Dixon was given $3,500 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. She has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

