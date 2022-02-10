Kenosha teen accused of crashing stolen car during police chase in Racine

RACINE — A Kenosha teenager has been accused of stealing a car and getting into a crash with it during a police chase.

Herman Jerry Thomas, 17, of the 4700 block of 35th Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, felony counts of drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and hit-and-run causing injury. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, one count of obstructing an officer and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 4, an officer was informed of a Jaguar that had been stolen from Gurnee, Illinois, was seen going eastbound on Durand Avenue from Highway 31.

At 3:45 p.m., the car was seen on Mound Avenue approaching W. Sixth Street. An officer was able to get behind the car and attempted to execute a traffic stop. The car continued driving, reaching speeds around 55 mph, until it eventually crashed into two cars, causing significant damage to both. One of the occupants of the cars was transported to the hospital with chest and back pain.

Multiple people began running from the car, and an officer detained Thomas. While pursuing him, the officer noticed he threw a gun on the 1600 block of Packard Avenue.

Thomas admitted to driving the car and possessing the gun. He explained that he needed a gun for protection as the "world is a scary place." A second gun was found in the Jaguar and, when questioned about it, Thomas said he did not know about there being another gun. He also claimed he did not know the other people that ran from the car.

Thomas was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0