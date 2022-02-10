Kenosha teen accused of crashing stolen car during police chase in Racine

RACINE — A Kenosha teenager has been accused of stealing a car and getting into a crash with it during a police chase.
Herman Jerry Thomas, 17, of the 4700 block of 35th Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, felony counts of drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and hit-and-run causing injury. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, one count of obstructing an officer and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 4, an officer was informed of a Jaguar that had been stolen from Gurnee, Illinois, was seen going eastbound on Durand Avenue from Highway 31.
At 3:45 p.m., the car was seen on Mound Avenue approaching W. Sixth Street. An officer was able to get behind the car and attempted to execute a traffic stop. The car continued driving, reaching speeds around 55 mph, until it eventually crashed into two cars, causing significant damage to both. One of the occupants of the cars was transported to the hospital with chest and back pain.
Multiple people began running from the car, and an officer detained Thomas. While pursuing him, the officer noticed he threw a gun on the 1600 block of Packard Avenue.
Thomas admitted to driving the car and possessing the gun. He explained that he needed a gun for protection as the "world is a scary place." A second gun was found in the Jaguar and, when questioned about it, Thomas said he did not know about there being another gun. He also claimed he did not know the other people that ran from the car.
Thomas was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 9, 2022
Today's mugshots: Feb. 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Caprice S. Barksdale
Caprice S. Barksdale, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Rodney C. Clark
Rodney C. Clark, Gary, Indiana, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Nathan G. David
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathan G. David, Round Lake Beach, Illinois, possession of THC.
Alicia R. Molina
Alicia R. Molina, 1100 block of Harmony Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Joseph F. Mueller
Joseph F. Mueller, 1800 block of Shoop Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Bennie R. Nunn
Bennie R. Nunn, 600 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Herman Jerry Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Herman Jerry Thomas, 4700 block of 35th Avenue, Kenosha, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run (injury), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Tabitha A. Phelps
Tabitha A. Phelps, Chicago, Illinois, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraud against financial institution (between $10,000-$100,000).
Pauline R. Wisniewski
Pauline R. Wisniewski, 800 block of ½ Hamilton Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Deswan D. Gilmore Sr.
Deswan D. Gilmore Sr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle).
Robert R. Petty Jr.
Robert R. Petty Jr., 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.