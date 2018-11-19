Try 1 month for $3

KENOSHA — An Illinois man is dead following a fatal shooting that occurred in Kenosha early Sunday. 

At 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Kenosha police responded to a report of gunshots near the area of 67th Street and 26th Avenue, according to a Kenosha Police Department news release.

The body of 27-year-old Deonte C. White, a Zion, Ill., resident, was discovered by police in an alley between 25th and 26th avenues near 67th Street.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about White's death is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

