Scam alert

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating several reports from residents who received automated calls from people claiming to be from the department.

The message references an outstanding warrant and directs the recipient to call a specific number and extension. The number provided is not a KPD number nor is it any number associated with the department or the city, Kenosha police officials advised Wednesday.

According to a release from the department, there is an elaborate phone messaging system at play with multiple extensions. Department officials said they learned of the scam on Wednesday after several calls to the department from concerned residents.

Police said they are investigating the matter and advised anyone receiving such a message to not return the call. Police advised residents and local businesses to not send money or give out personal information over the phone to any unexpected or unknown request or inquiry.

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

