KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating several reports from residents who received automated calls from people claiming to be from the department.
The message references an outstanding warrant and directs the recipient to call a specific number and extension. The number provided is not a KPD number nor is it any number associated with the department or the city, Kenosha police officials advised Wednesday.
According to a release from the department, there is an elaborate phone messaging system at play with multiple extensions. Department officials said they learned of the scam on Wednesday after several calls to the department from concerned residents.
Police said they are investigating the matter and advised anyone receiving such a message to not return the call. Police advised residents and local businesses to not send money or give out personal information over the phone to any unexpected or unknown request or inquiry.
Here’s. Good rule of thumb. If your phone rings, just assume 85% of the time it will be from scammers. They will spoof numbers to say whatever they want it to. Most likely it will be a number semi-similar to your own number. The following people won’t call you: fbi, your computer company, legitimate credit help (lowering your credit rates), legitimate “you’ve won a trip” companies, tax debt collectors. It’s all a sham and it’s terrible we have no recourse against any of these people. They constantly call home and cell phones and there is absolutely nothing we can do it seems. Except not answer. You can’t block the number because it’s fake. You can’t go on the “do not call” registry because they don’t obey the law anyway. It’s highly annoying and I feel bad for elderly or people who just aren’t aware of the way these scams work.
