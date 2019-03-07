KENOSHA — A teenage boy underwent surgery after police believe an acquaintance accidentally shot him Thursday morning.
At about 6:11 a.m. Thursday, Kenosha Police responded to an apartment in the 4900 block of 38th Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to a City of Kenosha Police Department news release.
A 15-year-old male was transported to Froedtert Hospital's Kenosha South Campus for his injuries. As of Thursday morning, the victim was undergoing surgery. Due to his age, police are not disclosing his identity.
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody on a probation hold for incident, which the Police Department's Detective Bureau is investigating as a negligent discharge of a weapon. The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending charges.
The two were acquaintances and detectives believe there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
