MILWAUKEE — A Kenosha police sergeant, who reportedly crashed into the back of a vehicle while driving drunk, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail on Wednesday.
Gregory M. Munnelly, 41, will spend 40 days in jail — minus one day of time served — for the 2017 crash in Oak Creek. He must report to the Milwaukee County Jail next Wednesday, but may go earlier if he chooses to.
As part of the sentence, Munnelly lost his driving privileges for a year. When his driving privileges are eligible for reinstatement, he will be required to use an ignition interlock device for an additional year.
Munnelly was also ordered to make a contribution to a nonprofit organization that deals with alcohol-related issues, according to online court records, which did not indicate how much he would be required to give.
“Sgt. Munnelly’s off-duty incident is not acceptable or reflective of our standards, and is in no way condoned,” Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a statement issued Thursday. “Based on his conduct and the conviction, I will be seeking termination of his employment with the Kenosha Police Department.”
Miskinis' statement also said that Munnelly was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, and Miskinis will be preparing charges for submission to the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission.
“Sgt. Munnelly’s employment is a personnel matter over which the Police and Fire Commission has authority. Until the charges are filed with them, I will not have additional comments,” Miskinis said.
Munnelly's attorney, Leah R. Thomas, issued this statement on behalf of Munnelly:
“Mr. Munnelly wishes to express his sincere apology to the other driver involved in the accident, and to the communities of Oak Creek and Kenosha for his poor decision to drink and drive. He accepted full responsibility for his actions in court in an attempt to address this situation, and he hopes that it will not overshadow his 19 years of good service as a law enforcement officer.”
Crash details
The crash occurred at 11:56 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2017, at the intersection of Ryan Road and Howell Avenue, according to an Oak Creek Police Department crash report.
A vehicle driven by a 26-year-South Milwaukee man was stopped on Ryan Road at a red light. Munnelly's vehicle crashed into the back of the man's vehicle.
When Oak Creek police arrived, Munnelly told officers he had a green light and entered the intersection and collided with the man's vehicle, but a witnesses confirmed that Munnelly crashed into the back of the man's vehicle.
The South Milwaukee man was injured and the crash report states that he was "disoriented" from the crash. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities suspected that Munnelly had been drinking; however, he refused to submit to any field sobriety or alcohol testing, the crash report states.
Munnelly was charged with his first OWI causing injury and causing injury while operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration of greater than 0.15. The second charge was dismissed, online records show.
Munnelly was also cited for refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest; however, that citation was also dismissed.
Parallels to Racine case
The case is similar to the one of Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo, who was cited on Dec. 17 for a hit-and-run crash in the 1900 block of State Street. Stulo allegedly crashed into a car and injured a 63-year-old woman inside.
In both cases, Munnelly and Stulo were off-duty and refused to submit to blood tests. Although Stulo reportedly admitted to drinking and showed clues of impairment after taking field sobriety tests, he asked for a lawyer and initially refused a blood draw, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office incident report obtained by The Journal Times.
After receiving a search warrant, Stulo’s blood was collected at 10:42 p.m., nearly two hours after Stulo was arrested. The Sheriff's Office said the blood test results could take six to eight weeks, but a Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene representative said results could come in as little as two weeks.
Stulo was cited with the same citation Munnelly initially faced — refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest. Citations for inattentive driving and failure of occupant to notify police of an accident were also issued in Stulo's case.
Five months after Munnelly was cited, he was criminally charged. Although Stulo currently only faces traffic forfeitures from the incident, criminal charges could possibly be filed later, pending results of the blood draw. The case has been handed over to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office.
Stulo's initial court appearance is set for Jan. 24 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
I guess that's precendent, then..
..Aggrivated DUI with injury? 40 days. People get contempt of court for longer. You criminal justice folks, from judges to cops make us laugh, because youre jokes.
No hit and run charge?
Well drink up boys! Have another! As far as I'm concerned you don't serve and protect me in that state of mind. Ever hear of walking or calling a cab? Coachline? Friends who care about you to come get you? There's no shame. To bad you got caught but I'm glad.
Neither Racine or Kenosha police should be allowed to issue DUI or OWI for 5 years.
Or just fire bany cop that drinks. You're on duty 24/7. Get it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.