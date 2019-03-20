MILWAUKEE — The Kenosha Police and Fire Commission has upheld the termination of a police sergeant jailed for drunken driving, according to the City of Kenosha Police Department.
On Tuesday, 41-year-old Gregory M. Munnelly appealed his Feb. 1 termination, contending that Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis' firing was a disciplinary action for his OWI conviction and therefore had to go through the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission.
The same day, the commission determined that because Munnelly was required to provide proof of a valid driver’s license before Jan. 30 but did not do so, his termination was not disciplinary, but rather a result of not having the proper qualifications for the position.
On Wednesday, A Kenosha Police representative said the department did not wish to comment further on the incident.
OWI crash details
The incident occurred at the intersection of Ryan Road and Howell Avenue on Nov. 6, 2017, according to an Oak Creek Police Department crash report.
Munnelly crashed into a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old South Milwaukee man, who was stopped at a red light on Ryan Road. The man was injured and transported to a local hospital after the crash.
Authorities suspected that Munnelly had been drinking; however, he refused to submit to any field sobriety or alcohol testing, the crash report states.
Munnelly was charged with operating while intoxicated causing injury and causing injury while operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration of greater than 0.15 percent. The second charge was later dismissed. It was Munnelly’s first and only OWI arrest to date.
He was also cited for refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest. However, that citation was dismissed.
Munnelly served 40 days in the Milwaukee County jail as a result of his conviction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.