MILWAUKEE — A City of Kenosha police sergeant who served jail time for a drunken driving conviction has officially been terminated from his job, according to the City of Kenosha Police Department.

On Tuesday, the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission was provided with a copy of a letter that terminated the employment of 41-year-old Gregory M. Munnelly with the Police Department as of Feb. 1.

According to the letter, Munnelly was required to provide proof of a valid driver’s license before Jan. 30 but did not do so, resulting in his termination of employment. 

Munnelly would receive payment for any earned but unused leave, the letter from Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis stated. 

OWI crash details

The incident occurred at the intersection of Ryan Road and Howell Avenue on Nov. 6, 2017, according to an Oak Creek Police Department crash report.

Munnelly crashed into a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old South Milwaukee man who was stopped at a red light on Ryan Road. The man was injured and transported to a local hospital after the crash.

Authorities suspected that Munnelly had been drinking; however, he refused to submit to any field sobriety or alcohol testing, the crash report states.

Munnelly was charged with operating while intoxicated causing injury and causing injury while operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration of greater than 0.15 percent. The second charge was later dismissed. It was Munnelly’s first and only OWI arrest to date.

He was also cited for refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest. However, that citation also was dismissed.

