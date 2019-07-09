{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — An Educators Credit Union branch at 4125 Green Bay Road (Highway 31) was reportedly robbed Tuesday morning at 11:46 a.m.

The Kenosha Police Department is currently searching for the suspect, a black man who appeared to be in his 20s with a full beard and long braid-style black hair. He was wearing a blue retro-style Milwaukee Brewers hat, a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants when the armed robbery occurred, according to surveillance images from within the branch.

ECU robbery 3

The man pictured here allegedly robbed an Educators Credit Union in Kenosha on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery, case number 2019-40357, can contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Detective Peter Falk at 262-605-5276. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

