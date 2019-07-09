KENOSHA — The Educators Credit Union branch at 4125 Green Bay Road (Highway 31) was reportedly robbed at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday.
The Kenosha Police Department was reported to be searching for the suspect, a black man who appeared to be in his 20s with a full beard and long braid-style black hair. He was wearing a blue retro-style Milwaukee Brewers hat, a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants when the armed robbery occurred, according to surveillance images from within the branch.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery, case number 2019-40357, can contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Detective Peter Falk at 262-605-5276. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Today's mugshots: July 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dwaine A. Belcher
Dwaine A. Belcher, 1300 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, felony intimidation of a witness, felony intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jeffery Neil Biondich Jr.
Jeffery Neil Biondich Jr., Franklin, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony theft (movable property between $2,500 and $5,000).
Marshaun L. Emery
Marshaun L. Emery, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward L. Esposito
Edward L. Esposito, 1300 block of Maple Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property.
Nancy J. Hozeska
Nancy J. Hozeska, 500 block of Storle Avenue, Burlington, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, felony bail jumping.
Maurice McCurty
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Maurice McCurty, 500 block of 11th Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Marcus D. Minor
Marcus D. Minor, 5200 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Nicole Jean Schroeder
Nicole Jean Schroeder, 6200 block of Larchmont Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, felony bail jumping.
Vincent Tyrone Cannon
Vincent Tyrone Cannon, 5300 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Thomas Cobbs
Thomas Cobbs, 3500 block of Meachem Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Johnathan W. Klass
Johnathan W. Klass, 2600 block of Cottonwood Court, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Keith Walter Laur
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Keith Walter Laur, Fox Point, disorderly conduct.
Matthew J. Madsen
Matthew J. Madsen, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Daniel S. Perez
Daniel S. Perez, 2900 block of Four Mile Road, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Douglass H. Potter
Douglass H. Potter, 8800 block of Maple Drive, Caledonia, disorderly conduct.
Todd E. Rintelman
Todd E. Rintelman, 200 block of Origen Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Francisco Silva Valencia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Francisco Silva Valencia, 1000 block of Delamere Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Xavier Desun Taylor
Xavier Desun Taylor, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Shannon L. Turner
Shannon L. Turner, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Philip A. Waldbauer
Philip A. Waldbauer, 500 block of N. Pine Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Hassan A. Whitfield
Hassan A. Whitfield, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.