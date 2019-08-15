{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — A police search was underway Thursday for evidence related to a July death, according to a Kenosha Police Department news release.

As of 8:15 a.m. Thursday, the Kenosha Police Department was conducting an evidentiary search near the area of 50th Street and 52nd Avenue. The search was related to a death investigation that reportedly took place in the 3700 block of 45th Street in late July.

The individuals allegedly involved in the death investigation were interviewed Thursday morning at the Kenosha Police Department.

Citizens were advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes to avoid delays in travel.

Police activity was only related to the evidentiary search, police said, and there was no danger to the community. 

