Kenosha police officer shot overnight on Sheridan Road
Kenosha police officer shot overnight on Sheridan Road

KENOSHA – A Kenosha Police officer was shot early Saturday morning in the 4600 block of Sheridan Road when investigating a call.

According to a news release from Kenosha Police, Kenosha Police responded to the area of the 4600 block of Sheridan Road to investigate an entry to vehicle complaint. 

A Kenosha Police Officer located a subject matching the description of the suspect which was provided  by the complainant.   

As the officer attempted to investigate, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the officer and the officer returned fire.

As of late Saturday morning the suspect had not been located and it was unknown if the suspect was injured. 

The officer, a 30-year-old with two years of service with the department, was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound.  The injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Kenosha Police requested the assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal  Investigation (D.C.I.).  The investigation has been turned over to them.  Wisconsin State Patrol is providing assistance to D.C.I. 

