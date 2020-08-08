Kenosha police officer shot overnight on Sheridan Road

×
KENOSHA – A Kenosha Police officer was shot early Saturday morning in the 4600 block of Sheridan Road when investigating a call.
According to a news release from Kenosha Police, Kenosha Police responded to the area of the 4600 block of Sheridan Road to investigate an entry to vehicle complaint.
A Kenosha Police Officer located a subject matching the description of the suspect which was provided by the complainant.
As the officer attempted to investigate, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the officer and the officer returned fire.
As of late Saturday morning the suspect had not been located and it was unknown if the suspect was injured.
The officer, a 30-year-old with two years of service with the department, was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
Kenosha Police requested the assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (D.C.I.). The investigation has been turned over to them. Wisconsin State Patrol is providing assistance to D.C.I.
SCHOOL BOARD JULY 28
Demonstrators who came to Tuesday’s School Board meeting could be seen holding signs supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement, including this one stating, “In my home, in my classroom, in my heart, Black lives matter!”
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SCHOOL BOARD JULY 28
Demonstrators hold a rally prior to the Kenosha Unified School Board meeting on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SCHOOL BOARD JULY 28
Demonstrators carry a sign stating, “How man deaths will be deemed acceptable?” during a rally prior to the KUSD School Board’s meeting on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SCHOOL BOARD JULY 28
Demonstrators hold a rally prior to the school board meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SCHOOL BOARD JULY 28
Andrea Bell-Myers leads demonstrators before the school board meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SCHOOL BOARD JULY 28
Indian Trail junior Meredith Kaufmann speaks during a demonstration before the Kenosha School Board meeting on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Lee Newspapers
SCHOOL BOARD JULY 28
A demonstrator holds a sign pointing to the “elephant in the room” during Tuesday’s protest outside of the Kenosha Unified School District Educational Support Center.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SCHOOL BOARD JULY 28
A crowd of nearly 100 people listen as KEA President Tanya Kitts-Lewinski speaks during a demonstration before the school board meeting on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
HWY 142 CONSTRUCTION
Construction on Hwy 142, west of Green Bay Road, continues.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Highway S CONSTRUCTION
Construction on Kenosha County Highway S west of Highway 31 in Somers, continues. Commuters will need to find a new east-west route to Interstate 94 next week when Highway S closes to traffic east of the interstate.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Lee Newspapers
PETRIFYING SPINGS
A family walks along the boardwalk at Petrifying Springs Park on Thursday, July 30.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO
GARBAGE CANS
The new garbage and recycling bins for the city.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GARBAGE CANS
The new garbage and recycling bins for the city.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
MASK DONAITIONS FROM IRIS
IRIS USA Inc. donated 8,000 masks to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department on Friday, July 31, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
MASK DONAITIONS FROM IRIS
From left, Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator Nathan Theil, Aaron Retlick, USA National Sales Manager of IRIS USA Inc., and Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana announce the donation of 8,000 masks from IRIS USA Inc. on Friday, July 31, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
MASK DONAITIONS FROM IRIS
Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana speaks as Aaron Retlick, USA National Sales Manager of IRIS USA Inc., listens after IRIS USA Inc. donated 8,000 masks to the police department.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
MASK DONAITIONS FROM IRIS
From left, Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator Nathan Theil, Aaron Retlick, USA National Sales Manager of IRIS USA Inc., and Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana announce the donation of 8,000 masks from IRIS USA Inc. on Friday, July 31, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Robert 2019
Robert Clayton, honorary cancer survivor for the the 2020 Relay for Life, is shown celebrating life as a cancer survivor at the 2019 Relay for Life rally in Kenosha.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Robert during treatment
Relay for Life 2020 honorary cancer survivor Robert Clayton when he was undergoing treatment for cancer, accompanied by grandson Greyson Clayton.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
WEATHER FEATURE
A sailboat passes as a group enjoys the beach at Pennoyer Park on Friday, July 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Kenosha Police are shown investigating a serious motorcycle accident that occurred at about 2:40 p.m. Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 50 and 39th Avenue.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
The Kenosha Police and Fire Departments respond to a motorcycle accident in the intersection of Hwy 50 and 39th Street on Friday, July 31, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
