KENOSHA — Police have released the identity of a man found dead in his Kenosha residence Friday.
At 10:43 a.m. Friday, police responded to an apartment in the 3800 block of 15th Street for a welfare check, according to a release issued by the City of Kenosha Police Department. Officers entered the apartment and found the occupant — 36-year-old Jason D. Killips — dead.
Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Investigators are currently gathering information and conducting interviews.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.