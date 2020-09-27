Kenosha Police investigating Illinois man's death Sunday as a homicide

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The death of an Illinois man early Sunday morning is being investigated as a homicide by Kenosha Police.

According to the department, at about 1:40 a.m. Kenosha Police were dispatched to the area of 49th Street and 8th Avenue for reports of several people arguing in a local establishment’s parking lot.

Officers arrived and observed 30 to 40 people arguing. As the people began to disperse, officers heard gunshots.

Officers were able to locate a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, a 25-year-old resident of Illinois, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available Sunday afternoon. Kenosha Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.