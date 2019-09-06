{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police are investigating the death of a 5-month-old child that occurred Friday morning.

At 9:17 a.m., Kenosha Police and Fire responded to a multi-unit residence in the 1900 block of 43rd Street for an unresponsive child, according to a Kenosha Police Department news release.

Efforts to save the child’s life were unsuccessful, and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene. An autopsy of the child was anticipated to be conducted at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Office.

“There was no threat to the public discovered in the preliminary investigation,” the release stated.

On Friday, police said they were not revealing the identities of those involved in the incident. KPD said the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released when they are available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

