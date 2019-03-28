KENOSHA — Kenosha authorities were unable to revive a 2-year-old Wednesday and are investigating the child's death.
At 6:53 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha Police and Fire responded to a home in the 2300 block of Lincoln Road for an unresponsive child. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene, according to a release issued by the Kenosha Police Department.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Office.
The identities of those involved are not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released when they become available.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.