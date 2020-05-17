Kenosha Police arrest woman after she reportedly stabbed man in the stomach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KENOSHA — A woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly stabbed a man in the stomach, the Kenosha Police Department reported.

Kenosha Police responded early Sunday morning to the 6100 block of Highway 50/75th Street for a report of disorderly conduct, Kenosha police reported.

Officers located a man who had been stabbed in the stomach. The victim, whose identity was not disclosed in the news release, was transported to Froedtert Hospital's Pleasant Prairie campus with serious injuries.

As of Sunday afternoon, the victim remained hospitalized, but is expected to recover.

Kenosha Police took a woman, who also is not being named, into custody in connection with the stabbing. Charges of first-degree reckless injury are being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Callers can refer to Kenosha Police case No. 2020-00015563.

