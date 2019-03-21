KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is searching for a missing woman whose vehicle was located in Kenosha.
According to an endangered missing person report released by KPD on Thursday, 39-year-old Amanda Hanover from Kalamazoo, Michigan, was last seen on Monday in Portage, Michigan.
Hanover is described as 5-foot, 11-inches weighing approximately 115-pounds with brown hair with a distinct red streak, blue eyes and possibly wearing glasses. No clothing description was provided.
Her vehicle was located, unoccupied, near 101 56 Street (Fisherman’s Circle) in the City of Kenosha. A cell phone was found in the vehicle.
Authorities said Hanover has no known ties to Kenosha.
The Pleasant Prairie Police Department assisted with an aerial drone search of the lakefront. The case is being handled by the Kenosha Police Department - Detective Bureau.
If anyone has information about Hanover, please contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234 or Detective Alfredson at 262-605-5203 or Detective Wilson at 262-605-5265. You may remain anonymous if you wish or utilize the Crime Stopper Hotline 262-656-7333.
