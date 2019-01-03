KENOSHA — Kenosha Police located two potentially explosive "suspicious soda bottles" Wednesday and are seeking information from residents.
At 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, Kenosha Police responded to the 6300 block of 53rd Avenue to investigate a suspicious soda bottle, according to a City of Kenosha Police Department news release.
While investigating, officers found a second suspicious soda bottle across the roadway from the first. Both bottles had the potential to be explosive.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Hazardous Device Unit responded and rendered the bottles safe. The surrounding area was canvassed and no additional suspicious items were located, nor were there any other reports of suspicious items in the area.
The investigation is still active. Kenosha Police ask anyone with information to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
