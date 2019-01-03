Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police located two potentially explosive "suspicious soda bottles" Wednesday and are seeking information from residents. 

At 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, Kenosha Police responded to the 6300 block of 53rd Avenue to investigate a suspicious soda bottle, according to a City of Kenosha Police Department news release. 

While investigating, officers found a second suspicious soda bottle across the roadway from the first. Both bottles had the potential to be explosive.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Hazardous Device Unit responded and rendered the bottles safe. The surrounding area was canvassed and no additional suspicious items were located, nor were there any other reports of suspicious items in the area.

The investigation is still active. Kenosha Police ask anyone with information to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments