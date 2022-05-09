Kenosha man sentenced to prison for leaving scene of crash that killed a Racine teen

RACINE — The man who struck a teen bicyclist with his truck and left the teenager to die in a ditch three years ago approached his sentencing hearing much like the rest of the process, by attempting to avoid taking responsibility.

Johnny Lee Taylor Sr., 75, of Kenosha, was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for hit-and-run-run causing death. The defendant will get credit for three years and three months of time served.

Additionally, Taylor must pay all funeral expenses incurred by the family.

The defendant was convicted in March of a hit-and-run crash in which Teren Cagle, 18, was struck from behind while riding his bike along Highway 32, near Hansche Road, shortly after 10 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2019.

Cagle was left lying in a ditch with life-threatening injuries and was found approximately 40 minutes later by an off-duty law enforcement officer. He died soon after.

Taylor's story has changed multiple times over the years. At the sentencing hearing last week, Taylor said he did not know what happened that night because he could not remember and the medication he takes to help his memory was ineffective.

“If I had known it was a human being that we had hit, I would had done something,” he said. “The things I should have did, I don’t remember that I could have did them.”

The mother of the victim accused Taylor of “playing games with the justice system for three years.”

She said Taylor "murdered" her son and “left him in the ditch to die without remorse or any intention of helping him.”

For herself and her family, the loss of Cagle “left a hole in our hearts as well as our souls...

"The only thing we want to hear about you is you’re dead.”

Culpability

The defendant has avoided culpability in the death of Cagle from the start.

At trial, jurors learned that after hitting Cagle, the defendant took a circuitous route home, using backroads to get to his house, which is located on Highway 32 a few miles south of where Cagle was hit.

Evidence then showed that he left the state to get replacement parts for his van, which was badly damaged.

A last-minute plea deal fell through after Taylor said in court at the plea hearing that he was not guilty of the crime. Ultimately, the case went to trial and the jury spent about an hour deliberating before coming back with a guilty verdict.

At the sentencing hearing, Taylor said, “I’m sorry that a young man lost his life. That’s something I’ve got to live with.”

Sentencing

While probation was a possibility in the case, Judge Robert Repischak took that option off the table almost immediately, stating it would unduly depreciate the seriousness of the offense.

The judge rejected the excuses the defendant made along the way, which included telling investigators that someone else was driving and later in court alleging he did not realize what happened that night.

However, Repischak disagreed with family members who called it murder, stating Taylor “didn’t intend to kill” the victim; yet, his “purposeful inaction” may have led to the death of the teen.

The aggregating factor in the case, Repischak continued, was the defendant’s continual refusal to take responsibility.

Repischak noted that Taylor at different times attempted to shift responsibility to Cagle by arguing the bike had no reflectors and alleging the young man was intoxicated — even though there was no evidence that was true.

Repischak said to the defendant, “You just went on with your life and tried to avoid responsibility."

The judge quoted the writer of the pre-sentence investigation report as saying Taylor demonstrated “little remorse or empathy.”

