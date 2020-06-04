Kenosha man, Mount Pleasant woman charged for COP house arson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A 25-year-old Kenosha man and 20-year-old Mount Pleasant woman have been charged with arson and burglary in connection to the early Monday morning fire at the Thelma Orr Community Policing House on Villa Street.

Justin C. Hernandez, of the 4800 block of 29th Avenue, and Kylie B. Gelmi, of the 1100 block of Summerset Drive, are both charged with arson and burglary. Gelmi is also charged with felony bail jumping. She was on bond for a previous robbery charge.

The house was set ablaze early Monday morning amid protesting in Racine following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests had been going on throughout the nation, sometimes resulting in violence and looting, and on Sunday night violence hit Racine.

Several stores were vandalized and looted and police threw tear gas at a group that gathered outside the Racine Police Station on Center Street after the group threw rocks at the officers.

Not long after, protesters made their way to the 1146 Villa Street COP house.

Reviewing social media posts, police found video footage that pointed them to the suspects.