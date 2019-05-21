PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 19-year-old Kenosha man found in the parking lot of a Kenosha restaurant with a gunshot wound has died, according to a Pleasant Prairie Police Department news release.
At approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday, Pleasant Prairie Police officers and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to the parking lot of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 10366 77th St., for a report of a man who was shot.
The victim was transported to Froedtert South Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave., by Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, where he later died.
Police have not released the name of the victim, while the victim's family is notified. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday in Milwaukee.
Pleasant Prairie detectives immediately began working on the case to identify the suspect, or suspects, of the incident. No one was found after an extensive search of the area, with assistance of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Kenosha Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Pleasant Prairie Police say the man's fatal shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 800-807-8477. Calls to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest earn the caller up to $1,000 and are anonymous.