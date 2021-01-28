Kenosha man federally charged for allegedly throwing brick that injured cop the night after Jacob Blake was shot

KENOSHA — A man accused of assaulting a police officer during the protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake has been indicted on two federal counts, authorities said Wednesday.

Ashton Howard, 27, of Kenosha, is charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and unlawful transport of firearms as a convicted felon. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison on the two charges.

According to court documents, evidence shows that a Kenosha Police Department officer was helping to remove a damaged police squad car when Howard threw a heavy object at the officer’s head, knocking him unconscious. The object was reportedly a brick, according to witness descriptions shown in a video tape shown Wednesday on WISN-TV.

Howard was charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. If convicted on that count, he faces a maximum of five years of imprisonment.

Howard was also charged with possession of ammunition, despite a prior felony conviction. If convicted of the charge, he faces a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment.