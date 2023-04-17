VILLAGE OF YORKVILLE — A Kenosha man who was found unresponsive in a car at a gas station is facing multiple drug charges.

Edward S. Burke, 36, of the 900 block of 45th Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of cocaine, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possess/illegally obtained prescription pills.

According to a criminal complaint, at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, a deputy was sent to a Petco gas station after a report of an unresponsive man in the back seat of a car.

The man, identified as Burke, was reportedly sleeping in the back seat.

The complaint said that when a deputy asked Burke if he was OK, Burke said the vehicle had broken down and it belonged to a friend who was supposed to return and pick him up.

Burke then allegedly started talking about another man, but was not making sense.

According to the complaint, Burke provided a portable breath test sample which showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.039.

He was taken to the Racine County Jail and reportedly was found to be in possession of five white pills and two orange pills.

Burke allegedly said the the pills were Gabapentin, for which he did not have a valid prescription, and that he brought them to the jail to show the nurses what he takes for medication.

Burke also reportedly said that he took Suboxone, but again was not able to provide a valid prescription.

According to the complaint, the two orange pills had a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Burke was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

