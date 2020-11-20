 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha man charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child

Kenosha man charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child

{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — A Kenosha man is accused of sexual assault of an underage girl.

Jaru A. Watson, 21, of the 4800 block of 24th Avenue, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault with a child.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 21, an investigator interviewed the victim at a juvenile detention facility at 1717 Taylor Ave. He explained that he was there to speak about a sexual assault that happened in May.

She said she was visiting a friend near Westown Foods on 3326 16th St. and was smoking and drinking with them. Watson came over to smoke with them and eventually walked with him to another place to smoke more. Along the way, Watson asked if she wanted to take a pill and she agreed when they got to the house.

She described the pill as being yellow and a triangle, and she said it made her dizzy.

At the house, she laid on one of the beds to get some sleep. Watson then came over and sat on the bed, grabbed her waist, took off her pants and had sex with her. She said due to the alcohol and the drugs she did not know what was going on. Watson did it again after they had finished and she tried to lie back on the bed.

Watson has an adjourned initial court appearance via Zoom set for Nov. 20, online court records show.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun
Crime and Courts

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun

A Chicago man has been accused of a Friday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Pantry convenience store/gas station. The shooting, according to law enforcement, occurred after the man who was shot admonished the suspect for flashing his firearm, after which the suspect retaliated by shooting the other man in broad daylight with multiple witnesses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News