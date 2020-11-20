Kenosha man charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child

KENOSHA — A Kenosha man is accused of sexual assault of an underage girl.
Jaru A. Watson, 21, of the 4800 block of 24th Avenue, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault with a child.
According to a criminal complaint:
On June 21, an investigator interviewed the victim at a juvenile detention facility at 1717 Taylor Ave. He explained that he was there to speak about a sexual assault that happened in May.
She said she was visiting a friend near Westown Foods on 3326 16th St. and was smoking and drinking with them. Watson came over to smoke with them and eventually walked with him to another place to smoke more. Along the way, Watson asked if she wanted to take a pill and she agreed when they got to the house.
She described the pill as being yellow and a triangle, and she said it made her dizzy.
At the house, she laid on one of the beds to get some sleep. Watson then came over and sat on the bed, grabbed her waist, took off her pants and had sex with her. She said due to the alcohol and the drugs she did not know what was going on. Watson did it again after they had finished and she tried to lie back on the bed.
Watson has an adjourned initial court appearance via Zoom set for Nov. 20, online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Justin R Kovach
Justin R Kovach, 3500 block of Sheridan Road, Racine, possession of THC.
Nolan Andrew McCray
Nolan Andrew McCray, 2800 block of Fleetwood Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Juan J Davis
Juan J Davis, Chicago, Illinois, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan A Watson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jaru (aka Royce Mitchell) A Watson, 4800 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, sexual intercourse with a child.
Darryl C Nunn
Darryl C Nunn, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer.
Jaquay Q Hiler
Jaquay Q Hiler, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Zoran Calovic
Zoran Calovic, Lake In The Hills, Illinois, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Jonathan S Clement
Jonathan S Clement, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.
