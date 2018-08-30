RAYMOND — A Kenosha man is facing his fifth felony operating while intoxicated offense after he was reportedly caught drunk driving on Interstate 94.
Charge in Circuit Court on Thursday was Robert L. Bennett, 54, of the 9100 block of 32nd Avenue.
According to the criminal complaint:
At approximately 7:53 p.m. Tuesday, a state trooper was working traffic patrol at the Highway G on-ramp. A driving complaint was reported of a Subaru Forester traveling north on Interstate 94, deviating between lanes.
The trooper caught up with the suspect vehicle, saw it traveling in multiple lanes, and activated his squad's emergency lights. The vehicle reportedly was slow to pull over, but eventually stopped.
When the trooper approached the front passenger window and knocked on it, the driver took approximately 30 seconds to roll down the window, which the trooper thought was odd. When the window was down, the driver's speech seemed slow, slurred and sometimes incoherent.
The trooper asked how much the driver had to drink, he said he hadn't and was on his way to pick his wife up from the airport. When asked why he couldn't stay in his lane, he looked at the trooper with a blank stare and then looked down at his feet.
The driver was identified as Bennett, who's driving status is revoked and who had four prior OWIs, according to court records.
Bennett was ordered out of the vehicle and was unsteady on his feet. A preliminary breath test returned a 0.206 blood alcohol concentration.
As of Thursday night, Bennett was in custody and was being held on a $1,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.