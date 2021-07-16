Kenosha man charged with 8th OWI after driving into a ditch

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man has been charged with his 8th OWI after allegedly driving into a ditch.
John D. Lee, 55, of the 6400 block of 59th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 8th offense, and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, an officer was sent to the area of Highway 31 and Highway KR for an accident.
Upon arrival, the officer saw an older-model Corvette driving with a flat rear driver’s side tire. A witness said they saw the car driving southbound in the northbound lanes and go into a ditch while trying to make a sudden lane change.
The officer made contact with the driver, Lee, and noticed he had bloodshot and glassy eyes and that he was stumbling over his words. Lee said he was kicked out of a wedding, had a few drinks at the wedding and had no OWIs in 10 years.
He was then placed under arrest for an OWI, and a check of his driving record showed he had seven prior OWI convictions in Wisconsin and Illinois.
Lee was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Katherine E Warner
Katherine E Warner, 900 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, theft of movable property (special facts).
Harley J Barkley
Harley J Barkley, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Qursene Jones
Qursene Jones, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laura S Meredik
Laura S Meredik, Salem, Wisconsin, possess/illegally obtained prescription, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Izaac Payan
Izaac Payan, 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Edwin Ali Vazquez
Edwin Ali Vazquez, 1400 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
John D Lee
John D Lee, 6400 block of 59th Avenue, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense).
Alejandro Roman
Alejandro Roman, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).