Kenosha man charged with 8th OWI after driving into a ditch
MOUNT PLEASANT

Kenosha man charged with 8th OWI after driving into a ditch

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man has been charged with his 8th OWI after allegedly driving into a ditch.

John D. Lee, 55, of the 6400 block of 59th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 8th offense, and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the area of Highway 31 and Highway KR for an accident.

John Lee

Lee

Upon arrival, the officer saw an older-model Corvette driving with a flat rear driver’s side tire. A witness said they saw the car driving southbound in the northbound lanes and go into a ditch while trying to make a sudden lane change.

The officer made contact with the driver, Lee, and noticed he had bloodshot and glassy eyes and that he was stumbling over his words. Lee said he was kicked out of a wedding, had a few drinks at the wedding and had no OWIs in 10 years.

He was then placed under arrest for an OWI, and a check of his driving record showed he had seven prior OWI convictions in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Lee was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

