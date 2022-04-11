Kenosha man arrested, accused of hitting pedestrian with car in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man has been arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his car, then driving away on Newman Road in Mount Pleasant on Saturday night.
Christopher S. Castillo-Moreno, 23, of the 4700 block of 20th Avenue, was charged with felony counts of hit and run causing great bodily harm and second degree reckless injury.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, officers were sent to the 800 block of Newman Road for a hit and run with injuries. A witness said that he saw a vehicle strike a man and then drive away. He saw two vehicles and said that the two were “drag racing.”
The passenger of the striking vehicle said that he saw two people in the road and told the driver to “look out.” He then heard a loud smash and the driver, identified as Christopher S. Castillo-Moreno, kept driving. They eventually pulled over and Castillo-Moreno reportedly got out to survey the damage to his car and wipe the blood away.
Racine Unified apologizes for having 'missed the mark' with school lunches this week
Yes, Kwik Trip is interested in DeRango's on Six Mile Road. No, the pizza joint isn't closing anytime soon
Racine woman accused of stealing credit card numbers through her job; connecting them to Cash App
THE RESULTS ARE IN | Winners, losers of Tuesday's elections in Racine County
Suspect in custody in death of Demond Hicks
Vacant Racine building a total loss after fire early Friday morning
Two Racine streetsweepers report witnessing occupants of two cars shooting at each other
'You got me for a DUI, I confess' drunk driver says, according to Racine County deputy
County Jail guard, now fired, accused of providing alcohol, marijuana to murder suspect
Robbery suspect allegedly threw money out of window after stealing from lending institution in Racine
Racine man accused of stealing more than $200 worth of quarters from laundry machines
Iconic Nelson's sign comes home
Racine man, 18, accused of attempted homicide in Albert Street shooting
It's Election Day in Racine County; here's what's on your ballot
'Racine needed something like this' | Indoor shopping village wows shoppers on grand opening weekend
He was arrested Sunday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.
The victim as been identified as Kris A. Bullock, 55, of Racine. He is reported to be in critical but stable condition at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Castillo-Moreno was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Photos: 9 dead in Texas crash involving U. of Southwest golf teams
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
TEL
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
TEL
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
TEL
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
TEL
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
TEL
University of the Southwest Mustang banners hang on light poles outside the student life center on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Andy Brosig/Hobbs News-Sun via AP)
Andy Brosig
Students make their way to a special chapel service on the campus of University of the Southwest on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Andy Brosig/Hobbs News-Sun via AP)
Andy Brosig
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck early Wednesday, March 16, 2022 half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County, Texas. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
A damaged pickup truck sits on the side of the road at the scene of a fatal car wreck early Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
The damage bus sits on the side of the road at the scene of a fatal car wreck early Wednesday, March 16, 2022 half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County, Texas. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck early Wednesday, March 16, 2022 half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County, Texas. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
Officials block the entrance to University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, a day after six members of the school's golf team and their coach, were killed in a crash in Texas. Nine people have died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were returning home from a golf tournament, authorities said. (Andy Brosig/Hobbs News-Sun via AP)
Andy Brosig
A makeshift memorial to the student golfers and University of the Southwest golf coach killed in Tuesday's fiery crash in Texas is displayed on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Cedar Attanasio
A woman stands at the entrance to the University of the Southwest, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. Students and a golf coach from the school were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas on Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
A security guard stands at the entrance to the University of the Southwest, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. Students and a golf coach from the school were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas on Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Golfers finish a round near a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. The memorial was for student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest who were killed in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. The memorial was for student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest killed in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
A flag flies a half staff at the University of the Southwest, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. Students and a golf coach from the school were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas on Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
A shrine to the student golfers and University of the Southwest golf coach killed in a fiery crash in Texas on March 15 as seen on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Cedar Attanasio
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.