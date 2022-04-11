Kenosha man arrested, accused of hitting pedestrian with car in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man has been arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his car, then driving away on Newman Road in Mount Pleasant on Saturday night.

Christopher S. Castillo-Moreno, 23, of the 4700 block of 20th Avenue, was charged with felony counts of hit and run causing great bodily harm and second degree reckless injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, officers were sent to the 800 block of Newman Road for a hit and run with injuries. A witness said that he saw a vehicle strike a man and then drive away. He saw two vehicles and said that the two were “drag racing.”

The passenger of the striking vehicle said that he saw two people in the road and told the driver to “look out.” He then heard a loud smash and the driver, identified as Christopher S. Castillo-Moreno, kept driving. They eventually pulled over and Castillo-Moreno reportedly got out to survey the damage to his car and wipe the blood away.

He was arrested Sunday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.

The victim as been identified as Kris A. Bullock, 55, of Racine. He is reported to be in critical but stable condition at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Castillo-Moreno was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

