 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Kenosha man allegedly took a truck with a snowplow attached and struck people's property with it

  • 0

RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly took a truck with a snow plow attached and struck other people's property with it in Racine last weekend.

President Biden announced the pause on student loan payments and interest will continue until June 30, 2022.

Oswaldo Padilla-Reyes, 25, of the 2000 block of 65th Street, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to West Boulevard and Taylor Avenue for a pickup truck driving around with a plow and striking property.

Officers arrived and located the truck and identified the driver as Padilla-Reyes. He had the odor of alcohol coming from him and had slurred speech. He said "I'm (expletive) drunk," and he was taken into custody for an OWI.

A woman called dispatch and said that the pickup truck belonged to her. She said Padilla-Reyes was staying at her place but was told he could not drive any of her vehicles. Video footage showed him leaving her residence at 12:53 a.m. and stumbling in the backyard.

People are also reading…

Padilla-Reyes was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

911 caller saved life of woman being attacked, Burlington Police say

911 caller saved life of woman being attacked, Burlington Police say

Burlington Police officers reported that they responded to a driveway of a residence on the 100 block of Madison Street at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman yelling for help. When they arrived, officers said they found a man — Richard "Rick" Lawrence Sallmann — wrapping a jacket around a woman's head, attempting to suffocate her.

"Officers intervened and stopped the assault," the BPD said Friday, and Sallmann was arrested soon after fleeing.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why penguins are so important for our climate situations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News