Kenosha man allegedly stole over $300 worth of meat, seafood from Walmart

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man allegedly stole over $300 worth of meat and seafood from Walmart.

Pablo A. Medrano, 41, of the 2600 block of 63rd Street, was charged with a count of misdemeanor retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500.

According to his criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was dispatched to a retail theft in progress at the Walmart on 2049 South Oakes Road. Upon arrival, the officer was told one of the two suspects was wearing a baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt and black pants. The officer saw a person matching that description standing in the roadway.

The officer approached the individual and he was identified as Medrano. Medrano stated he was driven to Walmart from Kenosha by the other suspect because he believed he was going to make some money. He said he realized the other suspect was doing some “funny business,” so he left.

A loss prevention officer stated she was walking through the store when she noticed both Medrano and the other suspect inside speaking to each other. She stated that both suspects selected several steaks and seafood items without checking the prices on them and placed them in separate shopping carts. The items totaled to $378.97.