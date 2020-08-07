Kenosha man allegedly stole over $300 worth of meat, seafood from Walmart

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man allegedly stole over $300 worth of meat and seafood from Walmart.
Pablo A. Medrano, 41, of the 2600 block of 63rd Street, was charged with a count of misdemeanor retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500.
According to his criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, an officer was dispatched to a retail theft in progress at the Walmart on 2049 South Oakes Road. Upon arrival, the officer was told one of the two suspects was wearing a baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt and black pants. The officer saw a person matching that description standing in the roadway.
The officer approached the individual and he was identified as Medrano. Medrano stated he was driven to Walmart from Kenosha by the other suspect because he believed he was going to make some money. He said he realized the other suspect was doing some “funny business,” so he left.
A loss prevention officer stated she was walking through the store when she noticed both Medrano and the other suspect inside speaking to each other. She stated that both suspects selected several steaks and seafood items without checking the prices on them and placed them in separate shopping carts. The items totaled to $378.97.
Medrano and the other suspect met in another aisle with multiple plastic bags. She then saw Medrano walk toward the exit and the other suspect walk toward the exit with a cart full of plastic bags containing meat.
Surveillance video showed Medrano waiting for the other suspect at the exit of the store and then is seen walking up to several loss prevention officers and conversing with them. The officers said the conversation was very sudden and out of the blue. While Medrano is speaking to the officers, the other suspect is seen attempting to sneak out of the store with the meats. An officer grabs the cart from the other suspect and both fled on foot.
A status conference is set for Medrano on Nov. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today mugshots: Aug. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michelle C Stevens
Michelle C Stevens, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony theft (false representation between $5,000-$10,000), felony theft (false representation between $2,500-$5,000).
Devontre T Davis
Devontre T Davis, 900 block of Lombard Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Vonieshia A McDade
Vonieshia (aka Marquita Shavell Pinnick) A McDade, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, escape.
Santiana A Ramirez
Santiana A Ramirez, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams).
Jerimiah Demerrius Williams
Jerimiah Demerrius Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Cody M Hall
Cody M Hall, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).
Allen Hendricks
Allen Hendricks, 6400 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to 500 grams).
Kimberly A Macemon
Kimberly A Macemon, 8800 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Pablo A Medrano
Pablo (aka Jose Nino) A Medrano, 2600 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Stacy L Mendez
Stacy (aka Stacy Nettleton) L Mendez, 3000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Crescencio R Sanchez
Crescencio R Sanchez, 600 block of Wolff Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
