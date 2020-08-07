You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha man allegedly stole over $300 worth of meat, seafood from Walmart
0 comments

Kenosha man allegedly stole over $300 worth of meat, seafood from Walmart

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man allegedly stole over $300 worth of meat and seafood from Walmart.

Pablo A. Medrano, 41, of the 2600 block of 63rd Street, was charged with a count of misdemeanor retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500.

According to his criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was dispatched to a retail theft in progress at the Walmart on 2049 South Oakes Road. Upon arrival, the officer was told one of the two suspects was wearing a baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt and black pants. The officer saw a person matching that description standing in the roadway.

The officer approached the individual and he was identified as Medrano. Medrano stated he was driven to Walmart from Kenosha by the other suspect because he believed he was going to make some money. He said he realized the other suspect was doing some “funny business,” so he left.

Pablo Medrano

Medrano

A loss prevention officer stated she was walking through the store when she noticed both Medrano and the other suspect inside speaking to each other. She stated that both suspects selected several steaks and seafood items without checking the prices on them and placed them in separate shopping carts. The items totaled to $378.97.

Medrano and the other suspect met in another aisle with multiple plastic bags. She then saw Medrano walk toward the exit and the other suspect walk toward the exit with a cart full of plastic bags containing meat.

Surveillance video showed Medrano waiting for the other suspect at the exit of the store and then is seen walking up to several loss prevention officers and conversing with them. The officers said the conversation was very sudden and out of the blue. While Medrano is speaking to the officers, the other suspect is seen attempting to sneak out of the store with the meats. An officer grabs the cart from the other suspect and both fled on foot.

A status conference is set for Medrano on Nov. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Protesters, black leaders rip Madison police tactics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News