Kenosha man allegedly stole a bulldog from Petland

Raymond K. Prideaux, 37, of the 4800 block of 38th Avenue, was charged with felony counts of retail theft between $5,000-$10,000 and theft of movable property and misdemeanor counts of dognapping and catnapping and disorderly conduct.

Upon arrival, officers saw several people surrounding the suspect who was identified as Prideaux. Prideaux entered the store and claimed his wife called earlier in the day about purchasing an American Bulldog. An employee placed the dog, worth $5,948, in a cubicle for Prideaux. He was asked for his license but claimed he left it with his wife. When the employee turned his back for a moment, Prideaux grabbed the dog and ran out of the store. Several civilians reportedly chased him and stopped him.