RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly stole a bulldog from Petland, 2310 S. Green Bay Road.
Raymond K. Prideaux, 37, of the 4800 block of 38th Avenue, was charged with felony counts of retail theft between $5,000-$10,000 and theft of movable property and misdemeanor counts of dognapping and catnapping and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, officers were sent to Petland for a reported theft of an animal.
Upon arrival, officers saw several people surrounding the suspect who was identified as Prideaux. Prideaux entered the store and claimed his wife called earlier in the day about purchasing an American Bulldog. An employee placed the dog, worth $5,948, in a cubicle for Prideaux. He was asked for his license but claimed he left it with his wife. When the employee turned his back for a moment, Prideaux grabbed the dog and ran out of the store. Several civilians reportedly chased him and stopped him.
Prideaux was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Corinna R Bamrungratana
Corinna R Bamrungratana, 8300 block of 17th Avenue, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute schedule IV drugs, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Kyle R Biggs
Kyle R Biggs, Zion, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute schedule IV drugs.
Anshawn J Klyce
Anshawn J Klyce, Green Bay, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Raymond K Prideaux
Eugene A Williams
Eugene A Williams, New London, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Darrion J Gunn
Darrion (aka Deanta Owens) J Gunn, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of THC.