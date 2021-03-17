 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha man allegedly stole a bulldog from Petland
0 comments

Kenosha man allegedly stole a bulldog from Petland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly stole a bulldog from Petland, 2310 S. Green Bay Road.

Raymond K. Prideaux, 37, of the 4800 block of 38th Avenue, was charged with felony counts of retail theft between $5,000-$10,000 and theft of movable property and misdemeanor counts of dognapping and catnapping and disorderly conduct. 

According to a criminal complaint: 

On Tuesday, officers were sent to Petland for a reported theft of an animal.

Raymond Prideaux

Prideaux

Upon arrival, officers saw several people surrounding the suspect who was identified as Prideaux. Prideaux entered the store and claimed his wife called earlier in the day about purchasing an American Bulldog. An employee placed the dog, worth $5,948, in a cubicle for Prideaux. He was asked for his license but claimed he left it with his wife. When the employee turned his back for a moment, Prideaux grabbed the dog and ran out of the store. Several civilians reportedly chased him and stopped him.

Prideaux was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Repairing the COP House ramp

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News