Kenosha man allegedly sexually assaulted child at Racine hotel

RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16 at a hotel in Racine.
Willie L. Cox, 25, of the 6000 block of 28th Avenue, was charged with felony counts of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
According to a criminal complaint:
An investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate a child sexual assault that was reported on May 18 at Travelodge, the former Riverside Inn at 3700 Northwestern Ave.
He interviewed the victim who said she met with Cox at Travelodge and where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. She also said he knew how old she was.
The investigator was shown messages sent by Cox to the victim on Facebook Messenger. Cox sent messages to her about hanging out repeatedly and she finally gave in and allowed him to hangout with her. On May 18, he came over to smoke marijuana. She told him she didn’t want to do anything sexual with him. She kept telling him no towards his advances and then Cox said “let me change your mind,” and began to sexually assault her.
Cox was given a $15,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 25
Today's mugshots: June 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Nicholas D Hall
Nicholas D Hall, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Torion C Crumiell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Torion C Crumiell, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, neglecting a child (consequence is bodily harm), possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.
William D McCoy
William D McCoy, Phoenix, Arizona, attempt first degree intentionally homicide (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), felony intimidation of a witness (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by outstate felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Latoya L Monette
Latoya L Monette, 600 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Willie L Cox
Willie L Cox, 6000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Wendell W Fairman
Wendell (aka Leon Miller) W Fairman, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC.
Raekwon M Parker
Raekwon M Parker, 1100 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping.
Raysean White
Raysean White, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Roshon D Peterson
Roshon D Peterson, 3100 block of Pritchard Drive, Mount Pleasant, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nicholas Richard Knetzger
Nicholas Richard Knetzger, 400 block of North 6th Street, Waterford, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (4th offense, with a minor child in vehicle), operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC.