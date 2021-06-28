 Skip to main content
Kenosha man allegedly sexually assaulted child at Racine hotel
Kenosha man allegedly sexually assaulted child at Racine hotel

RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16 at a hotel in Racine.

Willie Cox

Cox

Willie L. Cox, 25, of the 6000 block of 28th Avenue, was charged with felony counts of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate a child sexual assault that was reported on May 18 at Travelodge, the former Riverside Inn at 3700 Northwestern Ave.

He interviewed the victim who said she met with Cox at Travelodge and where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. She also said he knew how old she was.

The investigator was shown messages sent by Cox to the victim on Facebook Messenger. Cox sent messages to her about hanging out repeatedly and she finally gave in and allowed him to hangout with her. On May 18, he came over to smoke marijuana. She told him she didn’t want to do anything sexual with him. She kept telling him no towards his advances and then Cox said “let me change your mind,” and began to sexually assault her.

Cox was given a $15,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

