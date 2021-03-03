Kenosha man allegedly led police on 5-mile chase

RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly led the police on a 5 mile chase and reached speeds around 85 mph. He also had marijuana on him.
Darren Simmons, 25, of the 1000 block of 43rd Street, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of THC.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop near Washington Avenue and 12th Street for a car going through a red light. As they approached the car, it sped off eastbound and reached speeds of about 85 mph. The car proceeded to make multiple laps around Washington Avenue, South Memorial Drive and 16th Street for about 5.1 miles before stopping at the 1500 block of South Memorial Drive.
The driver, identified as Simmons, tried to flee on foot but was tased to the ground.
The passenger in the car said that Simmons said when they were first pulled over he was going to take the police “on a high-speed chase” because he had warrants. She said he threw marijuana out the window near 16th Street and South Memorial Drive. Two baggies with marijuana in them were found, weighing a combined 8.1 grams.
Simmons was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Maurice L Gayles
Maurice (aka Coo-Coo) L Gayles, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gregory Kidd Jr.
Gregory Kidd Jr., 300 block of Park View Drive, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Jesse Lee Patt
Jesse Lee Patt, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Darren Simmons
Darren Simmons, 1000 block of 43rd Street, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC.
Derick R Smith
Derick R Smith, 1300 block of Howe Street, Racine, sex offender registry violation, felony bail jumping.
Shane M Stanger
Shane M Stanger, Davenport, Iowa, second degree sexual assault.
Benigno Q Velasquez
Benigno Q Velasquez, 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, attempt sexual intercourse with a child.
Matthew T Williams
Matthew T Williams, 4400 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, second degree sexual assault.
Jeffrey Louis Floch
Jeffrey Louis Floch, 6700 block of Mariner Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert L Jackson
Robert L Jackson, 1600 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).