Kenosha man allegedly led police on 5-mile chase

RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly led the police on a 5 mile chase and reached speeds around 85 mph. He also had marijuana on him.

Darren Simmons, 25, of the 1000 block of 43rd Street, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of THC.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop near Washington Avenue and 12th Street for a car going through a red light. As they approached the car, it sped off eastbound and reached speeds of about 85 mph. The car proceeded to make multiple laps around Washington Avenue, South Memorial Drive and 16th Street for about 5.1 miles before stopping at the 1500 block of South Memorial Drive.

The driver, identified as Simmons, tried to flee on foot but was tased to the ground.

The passenger in the car said that Simmons said when they were first pulled over he was going to take the police “on a high-speed chase” because he had warrants. She said he threw marijuana out the window near 16th Street and South Memorial Drive. Two baggies with marijuana in them were found, weighing a combined 8.1 grams.