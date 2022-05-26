Kenosha man allegedly had cocaine and other narcotics in his car when arrested in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man allegedly had cocaine and other narcotics in his car.
Jose T. Andrade, 27, of the 4000 block of 50th Street, was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotics and possession of cocaine and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling in the 6200 block of Durand Avenue.
Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer made contact with the driver, Andrade, and noticed he appeared to be extremely nervous. The vehicle was searched and the officer immediately saw a white pill inside the door handle area of the driver door.
A search of Andrade found $971 in cash on him. Inside the car was a plastic baggie with 14 pills of Alprazolam and 10 pills of Oxycodone Hydrochloride, 0.4 grams of cocaine stuck between the driver seat and center console and a baggie of cocaine weighing 0.5 grams. Inside the center console was a pill bottle that had 0.1 grams of cocaine, and behind the passenger seat was a digital scale. Inside the glove box was a glass pipe.
People are also reading…
Andrade denied knowledge of the pills inside the vehicle, but said he did smoke crack cocaine but did not purchase the cocaine that was found inside the vehicle; he stated the vehicle was his friend's.
Andrade was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 24, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Julius Hunt
Julius Hunt, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher A. Lingis
Christopher A. Lingis, Paddock Lake, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
David R. Milasuski
David R. Milasuski, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Angel Miramontes III
Angel Miramontes III, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Kari L. Pavia
Kari L. Pavia, 2400 block of Green Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Benjamin A. Silver
Benjamin A. Silver, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Jordan T. Polack
Jordan T. Polack, 1200 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Jose T. Andrade
Jose T. Andrade, 4000 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Dee N. Cobb
Dee N. Cobb, 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jermarel Ramon Cobb
Jermarel Ramon Cobb, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Melvin D. Davis
Melvin D. Davis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.