Kenosha man allegedly drove into the side of a Raymond tavern, charged with 4th OWI

RAYMOND — A Kenosha man allegedly drove into the side of a tavern, charged with 4th OWI.
Christopher A. Stanton, 46, of the 7700 block of 10th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, his fourth offense, with general alcohol concentration enhancer.
According to a criminal complaint:
At about 9:49 p.m. Sunday, an officer was dispatched to Lady Luck Tavern, 2650 Thelen Court, in reference to an accident. Dispatchers advised that a witness saw a white Cadillac strike the side of the tavern and the male operator was still inside the vehicle and refused to exit.
An officer arrived on scene and saw the white Cadillac. He saw the front, driver's side door was wide open and the operator's legs were hanging out of the door. The driver was identified as Stanton.
Stanton was lying on his back, resting against the center console of the car. His eyes were closed and he appeared to be sleeping. When asked if he was all right, he didn't respond. Eventually, he slowly opened his eyes and informed the officer "he was good," and the officer could immediately smell a strong odor of alcohol. Stanton also had glassy, bloodshot eyes and appeared to talk much slower and "drawn out" than a normal person.
Damage was observed to the vehicle's front bumper and license plate. When Stanton was escorted out of the vehicle, he struggled to keep his balance. He agreed to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and it was determined he either was too intoxicated to grasp the concept of the SFST or simply refused to follow simple directions. Dispatchers advised it was Stanton's 4th OWI.
Inside the Cadillac, the officer located two 200 ml bottles of New Amsterdam Red Berry Vodka and one 375 ml bottle of New Amsterdam Red Berry Vodka. All three bottles were located under Stanton's seat and were empty.
While waiting inside the emergency room after being transported to Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Stanton said he was visiting someone and on his way back home he stopped at the tavern. He said it was due to a sensor on his vehicle indicating he had a flat tire. He admitted to playing many games of bar dice for shots.
A preliminary hearing for Stanton is set for Aug. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Monday morning.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
William H Mourat
William (aka Vasilios Mourad) H Mourat, 1600 block of Harmony Drive, Racine, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (7, 8 or 9th offense).
Christopher A Stanton
Christopher A Stanton, 7700 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Alison A Wasser
Alison A Wasser, 2200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Alontay M Webb
Alontay M Webb, Madison, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Karrie R Wittlieff
Karrie R Wittlieff, 600 block of Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal $500).
Ryan Scott Gietzel
Ryan Scott Gietzel, 2500 block of Red Oak Drive, Burlington, discharge firearm from vehicle, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct.
Thomas E Simonsen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas E Simonsen, 1200 block of Larson Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Willie R Henderson
Willie R Henderson, 3300 block of Packer Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Joseph J Gibbs
Joseph (aka Jeremy Litzow) J Gibbs, Waukesha, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.
Debra Jane Anderson
Debra (aka Debra Urness) Jane Anderson, 1200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Austin T Bindenagel
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Austin T Bindenagel, 3500 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Milton J Christensen
Milton J Christensen, 4400 block of Ridgeway Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, alcohol fine enhancer), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (3rd offense, alcohol fine enhancer).
Antoinette D Conner
Antoinette D Conner, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Benjamin L Davis
Benjamin (aka David Ferrell) L Davis, 1000 block of Delamere Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Tanner A Easton
Tanner A Easton, 2500 block of Geneva Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property.
Scott A Hansen
Scott A Hansen, 3700 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Michael J Krusienski
Michael J Krusienski, 1500 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine.
Ismael Antonio Medina
Ismael Antonio Medina, 700 block of High Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct.
