Kenosha man allegedly drove into the side of a Raymond tavern, charged with 4th OWI
Kenosha man allegedly drove into the side of a Raymond tavern, charged with 4th OWI

RAYMOND — A Kenosha man allegedly drove into the side of a tavern, charged with 4th OWI.

Christopher A. Stanton, 46, of the 7700 block of 10th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, his fourth offense, with general alcohol concentration enhancer.

According to a criminal complaint: 

At about 9:49 p.m. Sunday, an officer was dispatched to Lady Luck Tavern, 2650 Thelen Court, in reference to an accident. Dispatchers advised that a witness saw a white Cadillac strike the side of the tavern and the male operator was still inside the vehicle and refused to exit. 

An officer arrived on scene and saw the white Cadillac. He saw the front, driver's side door was wide open and the operator's legs were hanging out of the door. The driver was identified as Stanton. 

Christopher Stanton

Stanton

Stanton was lying on his back, resting against the center console of the car. His eyes were closed and he appeared to be sleeping. When asked if he was all right, he didn't respond. Eventually, he slowly opened his eyes and informed the officer "he was good," and the officer could immediately smell a strong odor of alcohol. Stanton also had glassy, bloodshot eyes and appeared to talk much slower and "drawn out" than a normal person. 

Damage was observed to the vehicle's front bumper and license plate. When Stanton was escorted out of the vehicle, he struggled to keep his balance. He agreed to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and it was determined he either was too intoxicated to grasp the concept of the SFST or simply refused to follow simple directions. Dispatchers advised it was Stanton's 4th OWI.

Inside the Cadillac, the officer located two 200 ml bottles of New Amsterdam Red Berry Vodka and one 375 ml bottle of New Amsterdam Red Berry Vodka. All three bottles were located under Stanton's seat and were empty. 

While waiting inside the emergency room after being transported to Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Stanton said he was visiting someone and on his way back home he stopped at the tavern. He said it was due to a sensor on his vehicle indicating he had a flat tire. He admitted to playing many games of bar dice for shots. 

A preliminary hearing for Stanton is set for Aug. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Monday morning.

