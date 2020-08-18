Kenosha man allegedly drove into the side of a Raymond tavern, charged with 4th OWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — A Kenosha man allegedly drove into the side of a tavern, charged with 4th OWI.

Christopher A. Stanton, 46, of the 7700 block of 10th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, his fourth offense, with general alcohol concentration enhancer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At about 9:49 p.m. Sunday, an officer was dispatched to Lady Luck Tavern, 2650 Thelen Court, in reference to an accident. Dispatchers advised that a witness saw a white Cadillac strike the side of the tavern and the male operator was still inside the vehicle and refused to exit.

An officer arrived on scene and saw the white Cadillac. He saw the front, driver's side door was wide open and the operator's legs were hanging out of the door. The driver was identified as Stanton.

Stanton was lying on his back, resting against the center console of the car. His eyes were closed and he appeared to be sleeping. When asked if he was all right, he didn't respond. Eventually, he slowly opened his eyes and informed the officer "he was good," and the officer could immediately smell a strong odor of alcohol. Stanton also had glassy, bloodshot eyes and appeared to talk much slower and "drawn out" than a normal person.