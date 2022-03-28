Kenosha man accused of stealing three Oculus virtual reality headsets from Racine business

RACINE — A Kenosha man has been accused of stealing three Oculus VR headsets and other electronics from a relatively new business on State Street in Racine.

Timothy S. Wysocki, 37, of the 2200 block of 53rd Street, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling, and misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 19, a sergeant met with the owner of Saturday Morning Cartoons, a "murder mystery room and interactive game lounge" at 906 State St., who said his business was broken into and burgled between Nov. 17-18.

e came to the business and saw some of the glass paneling from the front door broken. Several items were stolen, including three Oculus VR headsets, a laptop, an iPhone, an Apple TV remote and a 32-inch flat screen TV.

The sergeant located surveillance video and saw a suspect vehicle turning into the parking lot behind the business. Two suspects walk out from behind the business and go to Saturday Morning Cartoons. Both return around 30 minutes later and are seen pacing in front of the business. A few minutes later, both disappear into the entrance and don't reappear. Ten minutes later, the vehicle was seen leaving.

An investigator reviewed the footage and posted a still from the video to the City of Racine Facebook page. Several anonymous tips came in identifying one of the men as Wysocki. The investigator was able to confirm the man in the still image as Wysocki.

Wysocki was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0