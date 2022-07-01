Kenosha man accused of selling crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA in Racine

RACINE — A Kenosha man has been accused of selling crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA in Racine.
Travis A. Rasmussen, 39, of the 6800 block of 14th Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, three felony counts of deliver less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl, two felony counts of manufacture/deliver between 1-5 grams of cocaine and manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine and a felony count of deliver less than or equal to 3 grams of designer drugs.
According to a criminal complaint:
An agent with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit utilized a confidential informant to buy controlled substances from Rasmussen at a residence in the 800 block of St. Patrick Street.
Between April and May, the confidential informant purchased 0.7 grams of crack cocaine, 4.5 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, and 0.8 grams of MDMA and fentanyl.
Rasmussen was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 29, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Lamine K. Haynes Seck
Lamine K. Haynes Seck, 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John H. Richmond Jr.
John H. Richmond Jr., 3700 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
David F. Zuchowski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David F. Zuchowski, 3200 block of Indian Trail, Racine, pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
John P. Ballard
John P. Ballard, 700 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, sex offender (fail/update information), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jonathan C. Knutson
Jonathan C. Knutson, 9200 block of Hulda Drive, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration).
Davon L. Price
Davon L. Price, 2300 block of 21st Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Edwin Ali Vazquez
Edwin Ali Vazquez, 1400 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.