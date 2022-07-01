Kenosha man accused of selling crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA in Racine

RACINE — A Kenosha man has been accused of selling crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA in Racine.

Travis A. Rasmussen, 39, of the 6800 block of 14th Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, three felony counts of deliver less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl, two felony counts of manufacture/deliver between 1-5 grams of cocaine and manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine and a felony count of deliver less than or equal to 3 grams of designer drugs.

According to a criminal complaint:

An agent with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit utilized a confidential informant to buy controlled substances from Rasmussen at a residence in the 800 block of St. Patrick Street.

Between April and May, the confidential informant purchased 0.7 grams of crack cocaine, 4.5 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, and 0.8 grams of MDMA and fentanyl.

Rasmussen was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

