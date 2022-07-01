 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Kenosha man accused of selling crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA in Racine

  • 0

RACINE — A Kenosha man has been accused of selling crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA in Racine.

Travis Rasmussen

Rasmussen

Travis A. Rasmussen, 39, of the 6800 block of 14th Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, three felony counts of deliver less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl, two felony counts of manufacture/deliver between 1-5 grams of cocaine and manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine and a felony count of deliver less than or equal to 3 grams of designer drugs.

According to a criminal complaint:

An agent with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit utilized a confidential informant to buy controlled substances from Rasmussen at a residence in the 800 block of St. Patrick Street.

Between April and May, the confidential informant purchased 0.7 grams of crack cocaine, 4.5 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, and 0.8 grams of MDMA and fentanyl.

Rasmussen was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

In a phone interview Sunday night after being bailed out, the pro-choice organizer, Kejuan Goldsmith, called the arrest "bogus" and "wrong." He said he was accused of "obstruction of justice and resisting arrest."

Watch Now: Related Video

‘History’: Ketanji Brown Jackson officially joins US top court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News