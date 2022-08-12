 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha man accused of selling cocaine and fentanyl

RACINE — A Kenosha man has been accused of selling cocaine and fentanyl.

Howard Scott

Scott

Howard R. Scott, 40, of the 6100 block of 24th Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of deliver less than or equal to 10 grams, manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to a criminal complaint:

An agent had a confidential informant meet with Scott to buy drugs on three separate occasions in June.

From the three controlled buys, the informant purchased 2.7 grams of cocaine and fentanyl from Scott, with one of the deals happening within 700 feet of Case-Harmon Park.

Scott has previously be convicted of possession with intent to sell less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine in 2018 and manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine in 2007.

Scott was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is on Thursday and a preliminary hearing is on Aug. 18, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

