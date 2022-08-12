Kenosha man accused of selling cocaine and fentanyl

RACINE — A Kenosha man has been accused of selling cocaine and fentanyl.
Howard R. Scott, 40, of the 6100 block of 24th Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of deliver less than or equal to 10 grams, manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to a criminal complaint:
An agent had a confidential informant meet with Scott to buy drugs on three separate occasions in June.
From the three controlled buys, the informant purchased 2.7 grams of cocaine and fentanyl from Scott, with one of the deals happening within 700 feet of Case-Harmon Park.
Scott has previously be convicted of possession with intent to sell less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine in 2018 and manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine in 2007.
Scott was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is on Thursday and a preliminary hearing is on Aug. 18, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 9, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Howard R. Scott
Howard R. Scott, 6100 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Antonio D. Williams
Antonio (aka Chaos Williams) D. Williams, 1600 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Tevin M. Williams
Tevin M. Williams, 2300 block of Mead Street, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Darrell R. Davison
Darrell R. Davison, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Tyrone V. Thompson
Tyrone V. Thompson, 1000 block of Davis Place, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Elijahwon S. Waldrop
Elijahwon S. Waldrop, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), stalking (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), obstructing an officer.
Christopher A. Lingis
Christopher A. Lingis, Paddock Lake, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.