RACINE — A Kenosha man has been accused of repeatedly assaulting a woman since June of last year.

Dandre M. Ivy, 33, of the 5000 block of 33rd Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of substantial battery, a felony count of stalking, four misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and theft.

According to a criminal complaint, on Monday an officer spoke with a woman who said she had been repeatedly assaulted by Ivy.

The first instance allegedly occurred June 20 at her aunt's house in the 1500 block of Ann Street.

The complaint said that after Ivy arrived, he allegedly shoved her in the driveway and then punched her in the left side of her ribs.

The woman said she went to the hospital and was told she had three fractured ribs.

On Oct. 3, the woman said that she was returning home with Ivy and that he got mad at her for falling asleep in the car.

Ivy allegedly punched the woman in the jaw, between her eyes, and on her left leg and arms.

The woman said she went to the hospital and was told she had a fractured jaw.

On Jan. 19, the woman was at a residence in the 3000 block of 17th Street when Ivy got into an argument.

He allegedly punched her in the arms and mouth, causing it to bleed.

The woman said she ran to her car and locked the doors, and received two stitches to the left corner of her mouth at the hospital.

On Feb. 5, Ivy is accused of sucker-punching her in the mouth when she arrived home.

He allegedly het her twice in the head and once in the ear.

According to the complaint, after the woman in her car, Ivy followed and broke the side mirror and windshield wipers.

The woman said she received three stitches to the corner of her mouth.

On Monday, the woman reported that several of her belongings had been taken, including shoes and a Galaxy tablet.

The prior day prior day, Ivy allegedly had sent her messages threatening to beat or kill her.

One of the messages said he had a "bullet with her name on it" and that he was "not scared of police," according to the complaint.

Ivy was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

