Kenosha man accused of driving drunk, nearly backing into Caledonia Police squad car

CALEDONIA — A Kenosha man has been accused of driving drunk and allegedly almost backed up into a sergeant's squad car.

Patrick J. Gattie, 41, of the 5000 block of 19th Avenue, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating while under the influence (as a second offense) and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, a sergeant of the Caledonia Police Department was traveling on Seven Mile Road when he saw a car about to begin traveling into oncoming traffic via a left turn. It then stopped, the driver waved out his hand and began backing up, almost striking the sergeant's car.

The sergeant activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop. While the car was doing a turn, it struck a curb and began turning into the entrance of the Sai Mart gas station at 13600 Seven Mile Road. It then weaved through the parking lot before beginning to stop at a gas pump.

As the sergeant approached the car, he heard the driver say something about him having just changed his front tire. When he was asked why he was reversing into oncoming traffic, he said he did not know what was wrong with his car.

The man, identified as Gattie, had slurred speech and a confused look on his face. When asked how much he had to drink, he said he did not drink anything. A passenger, though, said the two of them drank "a lot."

Gattie then admitted he drank some Fireball whiskey several hours prior, but felt he was safe to drive.

Gattie was given a preliminary breath test, which yielded a result of 0.094, above the legal limit of 0.08. He was placed under arrest and his vehicle was searched. Inside was an open bottle of Fireball and several Alprazolam pills.

Gattie was given a $3,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is set for March 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

