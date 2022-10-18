Kenosha man accused of driving drunk, causing crash that left a woman in a neck brace

YORKVILLE — A Kenosha man has been accused of driving drunk and causing a car accident in central Racine County that left a woman in a neck brace.
Marshawn Terrell Venzant, 45, of the 6100 block of 108th Avenue, was charged with a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated causing injury as a first offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 22, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff's Office were sent to the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 20 and Spring Street for an accident.
Upon arrival, a deputy saw a black Chevrolet Malibu in the center of the roundabout and a dark gray Chevrolet Impala stopped in traffic. The driver of the Malibu was identified as Venzant.
A deputy spoke to Venzant who said he was driving from Kenosha to his residence. The deputy noted the odor of alcohol coming from Venzant and that he had heavily glossed eyes and a thick drawl to his speech. An open bottle of Hennessey was inside his vehicle.
Eyewitnesses saw Venzant traveling without his headlights on and heavily deviating from his lane before entering the roundabout. He then struck the center median and the Impala. A deputy then gave Venzant a preliminary breath test which had a result of 0.151, nearly two times the legal limit.
A sergeant was made aware of a woman having neck and jaw pain due to the crash. She went the hospital for her injuries, and it was later lerned that she was in a neck brace and had a follow up appointment to determine whether she had a fracture in her C5 and C6 vertebrae.
During a search of Venzant's vehicle, deputies found a 0.375 mL bottle of Hennessey, a ¼-full can of Corona beer and a small marijuana roach.
Venzant was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is on Dec. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 17, 2022
Today's mugshots: Oct. 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Daniel Crespo
Daniel Crespo, 1300 block of Geneva Street, Racine, criminal trespass.
Marshawn Terrell Venzant
Marshawn Terrell Venzant, 6100 block of 108th Avenue, Kenosha, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).
Priscilla J. Armstrong
Priscilla J. Armstrong, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), felony bail jumping.
Abdiwali S. Farah
Abdiwali S. Farah, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, possession of cocaine.
Valerie R. Peterson
Valerie R. Peterson, 4200 block of Mona Park Road, Racine, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Alondro L. Pratt Jr.
Alondro L. Pratt Jr., 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Brian Aramburo
Brian Aramburo, 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Edgar Gabriel Armendariz
Edgar Gabriel Armendariz, 1300 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Quincy L. Darby
Quincy L. Darby, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Robert D. Hess
Robert D. Hess, 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams).
Lewis L. Jones
Lewis L. Jones, 1200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dumar D. LeBlanc
Dumar D. LeBlanc, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, felony bail jumping.
Joshua D. Malicki
Joshua D. Malicki, West Allis, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Andre Simpson
Andre (aka El-Shabazz Salahuddin) Simpson, 1100 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Mario T. Wilson
Mario T. Wilson, 5100 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Julius J. Elmer
Julius J. Elmer, Appleton, Wisconsin, conspiracy to commit deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), conspiracy to commit manufacture/deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), conspiracy to commit deliver of methamphetamine (use of a dangerous weapon).