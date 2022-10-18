Kenosha man accused of driving drunk, causing crash that left a woman in a neck brace

YORKVILLE — A Kenosha man has been accused of driving drunk and causing a car accident in central Racine County that left a woman in a neck brace.

Marshawn Terrell Venzant, 45, of the 6100 block of 108th Avenue, was charged with a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated causing injury as a first offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 22, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff's Office were sent to the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 20 and Spring Street for an accident.

Upon arrival, a deputy saw a black Chevrolet Malibu in the center of the roundabout and a dark gray Chevrolet Impala stopped in traffic. The driver of the Malibu was identified as Venzant.

A deputy spoke to Venzant who said he was driving from Kenosha to his residence. The deputy noted the odor of alcohol coming from Venzant and that he had heavily glossed eyes and a thick drawl to his speech. An open bottle of Hennessey was inside his vehicle.

Eyewitnesses saw Venzant traveling without his headlights on and heavily deviating from his lane before entering the roundabout. He then struck the center median and the Impala. A deputy then gave Venzant a preliminary breath test which had a result of 0.151, nearly two times the legal limit.

A sergeant was made aware of a woman having neck and jaw pain due to the crash. She went the hospital for her injuries, and it was later lerned that she was in a neck brace and had a follow up appointment to determine whether she had a fracture in her C5 and C6 vertebrae.

During a search of Venzant's vehicle, deputies found a 0.375 mL bottle of Hennessey, a ¼-full can of Corona beer and a small marijuana roach.

Venzant was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is on Dec. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.