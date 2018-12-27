KENOSHA — A structure fire at a Kenosha trucking company has closed a portion of Highway 31, according to a Kenosha Sheriff's Department news release.
At 3:14 a.m. Thursday, Kenosha Sheriff Department deputies responded with Somers Fire Department to a structure fire at Dejno's Trucking, located at 5670 Green Bay Road. The fire was extinguished, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
As of 8:46 a.m., Highway 31 between highways 158 and K remained closed to traffic due to the fire. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
