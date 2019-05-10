KENOSHA — The Kenosha teen accused of killing a girl he had a relationship with was taken into custody Friday morning in Racine, following a 15-hour man hunt.
Police took 15-year-old Martice Fuller into custody in Racine at approximately 6:25 a.m. in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kaylie Juga, Kenosha police said in a news release Friday morning.
He was taken into custody without incident in the 2000 block of Blake Avenue in Racine.
Detectives say they not seeking any additional persons of interest.
Fatal shooting
At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha Sheriff’s, Police, and Fire department personnel responded to a residence in the 10900 block of 66th Street for a report of two people shot.
Officers located two victims — 16-year-old Juga and her 39-year-old mother — who had injuries consistent with gunfire. Despite medical efforts, Juga died on scene. Her mother was transported to a local hospital and was reported to be in serious, but stable, condition, police said Friday.
Fuller, who reportedly had a relationship with Juga, was sought as a person of interest in the shooting death. Fuller reportedly fled the scene and his whereabouts were unknown as of Thursday evening.
During the investigation Kenosha Police Detectives developed information that the person of interest was at a Kenosha residence in the 6400 block of 22 Avenue.
The Tactical Response Team served a warrant on the residence at about 4 a.m. The person of interest was not located at that time and no physical evidence was recovered there.
Racine apprehension
Shortly thereafter, the Kenosha Police Department received a call from a person in Racine, who indicated that the person of interest was there and wanted to surrender.
Detectives responded the 2000 block of Blake Avenue with Racine police officers.
The subject was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Kenosha for questioning. The occupants of the home remained cooperative and a search was conducted at the residence. Physical evidence was recovered; however no firearm has been located.
Throughout the night police personnel maintained a presence at the crime scene and at the hospital where the second victim, 39-year-old Stephanie Juga, was treated.
Detectives anticipate referring charges on the suspect to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for armed burglary, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as soon as Monday. The suspect will be held in custody until that time.
On Friday morning, the Kenosha Unified School district announced that Bradford High School would be closed that day. "Due to the Kenosha Police Department not having a suspect in custody related to yesterday’s shooting that claimed the life of one of our very own, Bradford High School will be closed today, Friday, May 10, for the safety of our students and staff," the voice call to parents said.