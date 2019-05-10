KENOSHA —Kenosha Police took 15-year-old Martice Fuller into custody in Racine early Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kaylie Juga.
At about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Kenosha Police detectives apprehended Fuller. The exact location of where he was located has not been released.
Detectives say they not seeking any additional persons of interest, according to a City of Kenosha news release issued Friday.
Fatal shooting
At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha Sheriff’s, Police, and Fire department personnel responded to a residence in the 10900 block of 66th Street for a report of two people shot.
Officers located two victims — 16-year-old Juga and her 39-year-old mother — who had injuries consistent with gunfire. Despite medical efforts, Juga died on scene. Her mother was transported to a local hospital and was reported to be in serious, but stable, condition, police said Thursday.
Fuller, who was had a relationship with Juga, was sought as a person of interest in the shooting death. Fuller reportedly fled the scene and his whereabouts were unknown as of Thursday evening.
On Friday morning, the Kenosha Unified School district announced that Bradford High School would be closed Friday. "Due to the Kenosha Police Department not having a suspect in custody related to yesterday’s shooting that claimed the life of one of our very own, Bradford High School will be closed today, Friday, May 10, for the safety of our students and staff," the voice call to parents said.
Police say they expect to release additional information by 10 a.m. Friday.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
