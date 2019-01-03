RACINE — The case of the Racine police sergeant reportedly involved in a drunken hit-and-run crash has been assigned to Kenosha County prosecutors.
Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson confirmed Wednesday that the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office has been assigned as the special prosecutor in the case of Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo, a 16-year veteran of the force.
Stulo was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run involving injury, inattentive driving, and refusing to take a test for intoxication after he allegedly crashed into an occupied parked vehicle on Dec. 17.
Stulo was then placed on administrative leave after the crash, which reportedly injured a 63-year-old woman in the vehicle that was struck.
The incident report states that Stulo asked for a lawyer after the crash and refused to submit to a blood draw until he spoke with his attorney. After a search warrant was obtained, Stulo’s blood was able to be collected at 10:42 p.m. — nearly two hours after the crash.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said results of the blood draw could take six to eight weeks, but a Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene official said that results could come in as little as two weeks.
The information about the case was obtained after The Journal Times received an anonymous tip and questioned Police Department officials 10 days after the incident occurred.
Shortly after that, Racine police issued a press release about the crash. The department did not reveal Stulo’s name in the release. However, his name was included in online court records and a Racine County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Police procedure
Last week, Racine Police Chief Art Howell said “when officers face both internal investigations and potential criminal charges, it is protocol for criminal proceedings to proceed (and be concluded) in advance of the conclusion of internal investigations.
“This is the case so that information learned during the internal investigation (where officers are compelled to testify under Garrity warnings) do not cross-contaminate the criminal process (where all citizens have separate protections under Miranda rights).”
Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, confirmed that in situations such as these, police departments wait for legal proceedings to conclude before taking action.
“Anytime something happens to off-duty officers in particular, we let the criminal side run its course before imposing any kind of permanent type of discipline,” Palmer said.
Stulo’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
How does the implied consent law figure into this case? Was his drivers license suspended immediately?
