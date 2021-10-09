 Skip to main content
Kenosha County woman hit by SUV while jogging in Racine County, Sheriff's Office reports
topical alert

Kenosha County woman hit by SUV while jogging in Racine County, Sheriff's Office reports

IMG_2206.jpg

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, this SUV was being driven by Joshua T. Hanson of Racine County when it struck a Kenosha County woman who was jogging along County Line Road, suffering damage, Friday evening.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office

YORKVILLE — A Racine County man allegedly admitted to having hit a jogger with his SUV Friday evening and then driving away.

Joshua T. Hanson

Hanson

A 36-year-old woman from Kenosha County was jogging along County Line Road when she was struck by a passing silver Ford Escape driven by 34-year-old Joshua T. Hanson, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported to law enforcement at approximately 6:24 p.m. Friday, four minutes after sundown.

When deputies arrived on scene, they reported finding the woman being tended to by a passing motorist. She was transported to one Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie then flown by Flight for Life to another Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening although they were described as "serious."

Deputies reported identifying Hanson's vehicle by examining car parts left at the scene following the crash, then later seeing the silver Ford Escape parked outside a home in the Town of Dover.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Hanson admitted to having hit the jogger.

Hanson was taken to Racine County Jail. The Sheriff's Office is referring a potential charge of felony hit-and-run causing great bodily harm with a modifier of failing to render aid.

