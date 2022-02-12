Kenosha County man accused of stealing from multiple cars in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Pleasant Prairie man has been accused of stealing items from multiple cars on Wednesday night.

Roger Raymond Crump, 40, was charged with 10 felony counts of bail jumping, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of theft and misdemeanor counts of attempt entry into a locked vehicle and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was sent to the 3200 block of Wood Road for a Ring Doorbell alert. He was advised a man was pulling on car doors in the area of Wood Road and Yorkshire Court.

Upon arrival, the officer was able to view the Ring camera footage and the man pull on the doors of four vehicles. He then checked the cars and they appeared to be locked and looked as though the man did not make entry. He then saw a black vehicle in the 3500 block of Wood Road with the rear passenger door open and the dome light on.

The officer patrolled the area and saw a man matching the one shown in the video walking down a driveway in the 3900 block of Pine Hill Boulevard. He approached the man and asked what he was doing, and he said he was looking for a ride. He then was asked if he lived at the residence and he responded "no." He was then arrested and searched and two knives and cash were found in his pocket.

Dispatch then advised the homeowner of the Pine Hill Boulevard residence saw the man drop a black bag by the front door. There was $22.17 worth of coins, two more knives, a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, a pair of i-gogs, a thing of cologne, an iPod with earbuds and other random belongings. The man was then identified as Crump and he said he took all the change that was found in the bag from a car.

The owner of the black car with the door open said between $40-$50 was stolen from the center console. Homeowners in the 3400 block of Wood Road said that the Ray-Ban sunglasses, a case worth $100, a pocket knife, a $10 wine opener and $10 worth of small bills and change were stolen from their truck along with a Kwik Trip card and a $30 Kohl's card from their car.

Crump was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

