Kenosha County judge becomes fourth judge assigned to Weidner open records case so far

RACINE — A Kenosha County judge will now preside over the open records court case brought by former City of Racine alderman Sandy Weidner, according to court documents.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad G. Kerkman was assigned to the case Thursday. The case, which has raised concerns statewide regarding transparency and public access to information, had been assigned to three separate Racine County judges before it was assigned to Kerkman.

The first request to substitute was made Weidner in April after the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled that an amended petition Weidner filed in February 2018, previously rejected by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Gasiorkiewicz, should have been allowed. Gasiorkiewicz presided over the case since it was initially filed Nov. 29, 2017.

Weidner said that she asked for a different judge after the Court of Appeals ruling because she felt that Gasiorkiewicz has a “reputation for being the city’s go-to judge.”