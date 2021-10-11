 Skip to main content
Kenosha County jogger lost vision after being hit by SUV in Racine County, charges state
HIGHWAYS KR & 45

Kenosha County jogger lost vision after being hit by SUV in Racine County, charges state

Jogger crash car

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, this SUV was being driven by Joshua T. Hanson of Racine County when it struck a Kenosha County woman who was jogging along County Line Road on Friday evening. The SUV reportedly sustained the damage shown in the collision with the jogger; the jogger was taken by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office
Joshua T. Hanson

Hanson

YORKVILLE — A Kenosha County woman who was jogging in the rain on the border between Racine and Kenosha counties reportedly lost her vision, at least temporarily, due to injuries sustained after she was hit by an SUV on Friday night.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, the woman — who has not been publicly identified — was in “immense pain” after the Highway KR collision and a nurse told a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy that she suffered “a fractured left elbow, broken ribs on her left side, and a ruptured globe. The nurse advised the ruptured globe is part of the eye, and (the woman) cannot see at this time due to this injury.”

After being taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital in Kenosha County, the woman was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The man accused of driving the SUV that hit the woman, Joshua Thomas Hanson, 34, of the 4900 block of Schoen Road in the Town of Dover, allegedly admitted to the hit-and-run.

When a deputy saw the damaged SUV in a parking lot and knocked on the door of his home, Hanson allegedly said he thought he “hit somebody in the arm or something” and then “freaked the (expletive) out.”

After the deputy told Hanson “Well, you hit someone,” Hanson allegedly replied: “Yeah, I know.”

Hanson later said he’d had “one or two” Mike’s Hard Lemonades after the crash and also took a Percocet, but claimed he was sober at the time of the crash.

According to the complaint: “Hanson stated he was driving to get pizza at R&R Club and it was raining and as he came over the hill on (Highway KR), and it was raining so hard” when he hit the woman near the intersection of highways 45 and KR.

Hanson has been charged with felony hit-and-run causing great bodily harm. He was scheduled to make an initial appearance via Zoom in Racine County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

